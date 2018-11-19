Unionville woman injured in crash on Highway 149

A Unionville resident was injured Sunday in a single vehicle accident on Highway 149 in eastern Putnam County six miles north of Glendale in rural Putnam County.

Seventy-five-year-old Barbara Brooks was taken by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center in Centerville, Iowa with minor injuries.

Brooks was southbound when she lost control of the pickup she was driving, traveled off the left side of 149, and struck an embankment.

Moderate damage was noted to the pickup and the report notes Brooks was wearing a seat belt.