Unionville woman hurt in crash east of Centralia

The Highway Patrol reports one woman from Unionville and another from Mexico, Missouri both sustained moderate injuries in a one-car accident east of Centralia Tuesday afternoon.

Sixty-eight-year-old Marilyn Smith of Mexico traveled east on Highway 22 when the car she drove ran off the right side of the road, she overcorrected, with the vehicle crossing the road and veering off the left side of the road before striking an embankment and overturning. The car was totaled.

Emergency Medical Services transported Smith and her passenger, 90-year-old Helen Golston of Unionville, to Boone Hospital Center of Columbia.

The Patrol reports both wore seat belts at the time of the accident with the Audrain County Sheriff’s Department assisting at the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...