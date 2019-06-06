Unionville woman crashes pickup in attempt to avoid deer in roadway

The Highway Patrol reports a Unionville woman sustained minor injuries in a pickup truck accident five miles east of Livonia Thursday morning caused by the vehicle swerving to avoid hitting a deer.

Seventy-three-year-old Dee Clark was transported to the Scotland County Hospital of Memphis.

The pickup traveled north on Route F before it reportedly swerved, over-corrected, and ran off the road. The pickup then struck a sign and tree.

The pickup received moderate damage and the patrol report noted Clark wore a seat belt.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance, as well as first responders, assisted at the scene of the crash.