Unionville woman crashes after car strikes trash can in roadway

The Highway Patrol reports a Unionville woman sustained moderate injuries in an accident involving a minivan three miles north of Lancaster on Wednesday morning.
An ambulance transported 49-year-old Colleen Klingsmith to the Davis County Hospital.
The van traveled north of Highway 63 when it struck a plastic trash can in the road, traveled off the left side of the road, struck a fence, and hit a barn.
The vehicle received extensive damage and the Patrol reports Klingsmith wore a seat belt.
The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, and Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.