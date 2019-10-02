Unionville woman crashes after car strikes trash can in roadway

The Highway Patrol reports a Unionville woman sustained moderate injuries in an accident involving a minivan three miles north of Lancaster on Wednesday morning.

An ambulance transported 49-year-old Colleen Klingsmith to the Davis County Hospital.

The van traveled north of Highway 63 when it struck a plastic trash can in the road, traveled off the left side of the road, struck a fence, and hit a barn.

The vehicle received extensive damage and the Patrol reports Klingsmith wore a seat belt.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, and Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 9 Shares