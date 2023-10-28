Unionville woman charged with child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child

Following an arrest by the Highway Patrol on the night of October 27th, a Unionville woman is now facing multiple felony charges in Putnam County.

According to online court records, 66-year-old Debra Phillips is charged with two counts of abuse or neglect of a child, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, one count of first-degree domestic assault, and one count of first-degree domestic assault involving serious physical injury.

Phillips was transported to the Putnam County Jail by the Patrol, where she is currently being held without the possibility of bond.

The charges stem from a probable cause statement that accuses Phillips of inflicting both physical and emotional injuries on two girls, both of whom are under the age of 17.

(Photo courtesy Putnam County Jail)