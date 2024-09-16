Unionville vehicle show and swap meet scheduled for October 5th

The fairgrounds in Unionville will host the 2nd annual “If It Rolls, It Shows” vehicle show and swap meet on Saturday, October 5th.

Registration for participants will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., with prizes set to be awarded at 2 p.m. Entry fees are set at $10 per vehicle and $20 for those participating in the swap meet.

The vehicle show will have classes for cars, pickups, street rods, rat rods, motorcycles, tractors, semis, and cars owned by high school students. This diverse array of categories is expected to attract a broad audience of attendees.

For more information, interested individuals can contact event organizers Rick Adkins at (870) 577-2735, Steve Pearson at (660) 216-8476, or Tom Keedy at (660) 626-7803.

