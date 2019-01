The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Unionville resident on a felony charge of first-degree statutory rape or attempted rape with a person less than 14-years of age.

The Trenton Police Department arrested 18-year-old Hunter Clinkenbeard Wednesday. His bond is $150,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court January 22nd.

Clinkenbeard is accused of knowingly having sexual intercourse with someone who was less than 14-years-old.