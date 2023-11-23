Unionville square to host Winterfest on December 2nd

Unionville’s annual Winterfest celebration is scheduled for December 2nd, offering a day full of activities for all ages on the square in Unionville. The event promises a range of attractions from a car show to live music, ensuring a festive atmosphere for the community.

The festivities will kick off at 3:00 p.m. with a car show, followed by a baby contest at 3:30 p.m., along with various children’s activities. As the evening progresses, the Parade of Lights will commence at 5:15 p.m., starting from Unionville City Park. Post-parade, the parade entries will be on display on the square, where children will have the opportunity to meet Santa and create reindeer food.

From 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., ‘living windows’ will be a highlight, featuring local organizations dressed in Norman Rockwell or holiday-themed scenes. This interactive event allows attendees to vote for their favorite scene. Additionally, a holiday planter contest will be held, with attendees invited to vote for their favorite planter.

The musical lineup starts at 6:00 p.m., featuring performances by Theresa Hp.m.mett at the museum, as well as the Good News Community Choir and the Putnp.m. County Band at the Bixler. A memorial ceremony is also scheduled at the museum at 6:15 p.m.

Various vendors will be present throughout Winterfest, offering a range of goods and services.

For more information, contact Unionville Rotary Club members or Tom Keedy at The Bixler 108. Updates and additional details are available on the Winterfest Unionville Facebook page.