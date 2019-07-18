Unionville man injured when pickup collides with motor grader

The Highway Patrol reports a Unionville man sustained moderate injuries when the pickup truck he drove collided with a motor grader three miles south of Unionville on Wednesday afternoon.

An ambulance transported 21-year-old Jeramiah Summers to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. Motor grader driver 80-year-old Garry Huffman of Unionville was not reported injured.

The pickup traveled south on 290th Road, and the grader traveled north before the vehicles struck in the middle of the road. The pickup was totaled, and the grader received minor damage. Summers did not wear a safety device, and Huffman was exempt.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Ambulance, and Rural Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.