A Unionville resident was hurt when the car he was driving went off a road northwest of Unionville and hit a ditch.

Twenty-two-year-old Mark Dollins was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Centerville, Iowa with minor injuries.

The accident happened late Saturday afternoon ten miles northwest of Unionville on Route E as the westbound car traveled off the right side of the road and hit the ditch.

The car sustained moderate damage and Dollins was wearing a seat belt.