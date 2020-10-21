Unionville man injured in crash on Route FF near Green Castle

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Unionville man sustained moderate injuries when the pickup truck he drove ran off the road two miles south of Green Castle on Wednesday morning, October 21st.

An ambulance transported 30-year-old Matthew Whitlock to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital of Milan.

The truck traveled south on Route FF before it reportedly crossed the center line, ran off the road, and struck a field entrance. The vehicle became airborne, struck the ground, and hit a fence before coming to rest on its wheels in a field.

Moderate damage was noted to the pickup, Whitlock did not wear a seat belt.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Sullivan County Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.

