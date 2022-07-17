Unionville man injured in crash on Highway 5; patrol accuses him of driving while intoxicated

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Unionville man sustained minor injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle running off the road near Unionville on Friday evening, July 15th. The man was later arrested.

An ambulance took the driver, 60-year-old George Garber, to Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville. No injuries were reported for the driver of a pickup truck, 18-year-old John Jones of Unionville.

The SUV traveled south on Highway 5 before running off the right side of the road five miles north of Unionville. The SUV returned to the road and sideswiped the northbound pickup.

Both vehicles were totaled and both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The Patrol arrested Garber and accused him of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.