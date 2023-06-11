Unionville man hurt after crashing on Highway 136

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Unionville resident was hurt Saturday morning when the 2016 Ford Escape he was driving went off Highway 136 near Unionville.

Twenty-nine-year-old Isaias Carrisoza was taken to Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville with moderate injuries.

The accident happened two miles west of Unionville on Highway 136 as the westbound Ford Escape went off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.

The SUV was demolished, and Carrisoza was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol accused Carrisoza of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and failing to maintain the right half of the road.

