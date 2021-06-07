Unionville man hospitalized in Kirksville after crashing on Highway 129

A Unionville resident received serious injuries when the vehicle he was driving overturned in northeastern Sullivan County.

Twenty-three-year-old Jeramiah Summers was taken by ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

Summers was southbound when the sports utility vehicle (Suzuki Vitara) traveled off the left side of Highway 129, eight miles south of Highway 136.

Summers was not using a seat belt, and the vehicle was demolished in the crash at approximately 5:30 Monday morning.