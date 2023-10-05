Unionville man facing three felony charges over explicit photos with a minor

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A Unionville man is facing three felonies in Putnam County for allegedly sending and receiving explicit photos involving a minor.

Court records indicate that 22-year-old Jack Isaac Daniel Rogers has been charged with possession of child pornography for a first offense, possession of child pornography for a subsequent offense, possession of more than 20 images, one film, or a videotape, and failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $200,000, and an initial arraignment was scheduled for October 5.

A probable cause statement claims that Rogers had a cell phone, as well as accounts on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. He is mandated to register any cell phones and social media applications with law enforcement within three days of any changes. His social media accounts were reportedly not listed on his sex offender registration.

Rogers is accused of using the phone to exchange explicit photos, with the minor victim reportedly residing in California.

Records highlight that Rogers has past convictions in Missouri related to sexual offenses against minors. In January 2021, he was found guilty in Putnam County Circuit Court for a first offense of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs. Later, in November 2021, he was convicted of attempting to furnish pornographic material to a minor for a second offense and three counts of fourth-degree child molestation where the victim was younger than 17 years and the offender was more than four years older. Rogers was under supervised probation for these convictions.

