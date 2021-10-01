Unionville man facing multiple charges after altercation in Powersville

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Unionville man faces multiple charges in Putnam County after an alleged altercation in Powersville on September 30.

Forty-year-old Anthony Brandon Pearson has been charged with felony second-degree burglary, misdemeanor second-degree property damage, and two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault. An initial court appearance is scheduled for October 4th.

A probable cause statement accuses Pearson of threatening to kill two people, and he reportedly claimed to possess a firearm. He also allegedly kicked the door of the residence with his boot, entered the residence through a window, and stole methamphetamine, a methamphetamine pipe, and a cell phone.

The probable cause statement notes Pearson was convicted in Putnam County in July 2013 of second-degree domestic assault.

