Unionville man facing felony child abuse charges after dropping 3-month old daughter on her head three times

A Unionville man has been charged in Putnam County after allegedly dropping his three-month-old daughter on her head three times.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tyler James Hurt faces felony abuse or neglect of a child—serious emotional or physical injury—no sexual contact. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only, and an initial appearance in court is scheduled for May 3rd.

A probable cause statement from Unionville Police Chief Joshua Mathes says the infant was admitted to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for injuries from child abuse. An exam found the left side of her skull was fractured, and there was bleeding on both sides of her brain.

Hurt allegedly admitted to dropping his daughter twice in one week and another possibly the week before or after. The incidents were said to occur as the girl was in his left arm, and he reached down with his right hand to get a diaper out from under the bassinet. Mathes says Hurt indicated the incidents were not a top priority due to other things going on in his life, and Hurt did not tell anyone about dropping the baby, or seek medical attention for the baby.

