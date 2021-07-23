Unionville man faces two felony charges

Local News July 23, 2021 KTTN News
Charges Filed
A Unionville man arrested by the Highway Patrol in Sullivan County Thursday morning, July 22 has been charged with two felonies.

Thirty-one-year-old Matthew Whitlock faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, second offense, and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, third and subsequent offense. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of fail to drive on the right half of the roadway when the roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident.

Whitlock’s bond was set at $3,000 surety or 10% cash allowed.

