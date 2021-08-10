Unionville man drowns at Thousand Hills State Park

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Unionville man has drowned at Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville the afternoon of August 9 after he voluntarily left a pontoon boat in an attempt to rescue another swimmer. Sixty-four-year-old Steven Puckett was taken to the Travis Noe Funeral Home.

Puckett went under the water at Forest Lake and did not resurface. Other media reports say the Patrol’s Water Patrol Division used sonar equipment to locate his body, and divers found the body the morning of August 10.

The Kirksville Police reported on August 9 that a 67-year-old female was rescued by bystanders. After the initial investigation, it appeared the two were swimming off of the boat they were on. Other media outlets identify the woman as Marlys Oglesby of Unionville. No other subjects were on the boat. The incident reportedly happened in a no swimming zone in the deepest part of the lake where water is 45 feet deep. The Patrol notes Puckett was not wearing a safety device.

This is the first drowning this month in Troop B and the third drowning in the troop for 2021.

Assistance was provided by the Highway Patrol and its dive team, the Adair County Fire Department, the Kirksville Fire Department, the Kirksville Police Department, the Missouri Department of Conservation, State Park rangers, the Adair County Ambulance District, Macon County Water Rescue, and Mark Twain Counseling Services.

