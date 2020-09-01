Unionville man dies in crash on Highway 5

A Unionville man, 76-year-old Dennis Starnes, died Monday in an accident two miles south of Unionville.

Starnes was pronounced dead at the scene by the Putnam County Coroner. A passenger in the pickup, 54-year-old Justin Kelley of Unionville, was moderately injured and taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

Starnes was driving southbound on Highway 5 when the pickup went off the right side of the road, struck a fence, and a ditch.

The truck was demolished in the wreck Monday morning at 11:10 am. The report noted neither occupant was using a seat belt.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and the Unionville Rural Fire Department.

