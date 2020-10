A Unionville man has been charged in Putnam County with three felony counts of statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy—deviate sexual intercourse—person less than 12 years of age and four felony counts of child molestation—second degree—child less than 12 years of age.

Ralph Saavedra’s bond was set at $50,000 cash only. A probable cause statement from Unionville Police Chief Joshua Mathes says the victims were a seven-year-old girl and an eight-year-old girl.

