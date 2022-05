Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Unionville man faces multiple felony counts of domestic assault after alleged incidents with a woman in Unionville from December 2021 through May 2022.

Thirty-eight-year-old Brant Stevan McCormack has been charged with two counts of domestic assault in the first degree, 16 counts in the second degree, and one count in the third degree.

A probable cause statement says McCormack and the woman have been in a continuing relationship of romantic or intimate nature since November 2020.