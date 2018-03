The highway patrol reports the arrest 25-year-old Jacob Wolfe of Unionville early Sunday.

Wolfe was accused of driving while intoxicated, felony possession of the controlled substance hydrocodone, felony unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana, no headlights when required, and no proof of insurance.

Wolfe was transported to the Putnam County Jail.

Like this: Like Loading...