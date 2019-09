The highway patrol reports a Unionville man was arrested early Sunday in Putnam County,

Twenty-six-year-old Jacob Wolfe was accused on felony counts of delivering methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm. He also was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated/drugs, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wolfe was transported to the Putnam County Jail.

