Unionville gears up for charity car show on October 7

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A car show aimed at supporting the Putnam County Food Pantry is set to take place at the Unionville fairgrounds on October 7. The event will feature a variety of vehicle classes and offer prizes to participants.

Registration for the car show will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds. The entry fee for participants is $10. Prizes for the event will be awarded at 2 p.m.

The show will include a diverse range of vehicle classes such as semis, tractors, motorcycles, pickups, luxury cars, stock autos, street rods, and sports classics.

Event organizers have made it clear that no alcohol or illegal drugs will be permitted on the fairgrounds during the event.

For more information on the Unionville car show, interested parties can contact Rick Adkins at 870-577-2735, Steve Pearson at 660-216-8476, or Tom Keedy at 660-626-7803.

Related