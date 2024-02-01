Union Pacific launches rail upgrade project near Trenton

Share To Your Social Network

A project is underway near Trenton to upgrade and maintain Union Pacific’s railroad track structure.

Spokesperson Robynn Tysver says Union Pacific currently has a crew working out of Trenton to replace about 17 miles of rail in Missouri. The new rail will be laid approximately 20 miles south of Trenton, with work extending near Polo. The work began on January 16 and is anticipated to be completed in April.

Railroad workers have been seen gathering at the former Shopko parking lot in Trenton.

Tysver says Union Pacific also has tie replacement work scheduled near Trenton starting in March. A tie replacement crew will install approximately 83,000 new ties north of Trenton to near Princeton.

Tysver notes Union Pacific is committed to completing the project safely and on time with minimal disruption to the community.

The spokesperson reports Union Pacific invests more than $1 billion each year in maintaining and replacing infrastructure on its 32,000-mile rail network.

Last year, the company invested $1.9 billion in replacing track, railroad ties, and ballast, including more than 3.7 million railroad ties and 540 miles of rail.

