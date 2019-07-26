Union Pacific expected to reopen tracks near Mercer on Sunday

Union Pacific continues to work on clearing the tracks south of Mercer after a train carrying sand derailed about 70 cars on Thursday.

Senior Director of Corporate Communications and Media Relations Kristen South says once the tracks near the intersection of U. S. Highway 65 and Destiny Loop are clear, Union Pacific will begin repairs.

The company hopes to reopen the tracks near Mercer late Sunday, July 29, 2019. South reports there is no estimate on the amount of sand spilled due to the derailment.