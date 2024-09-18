Union Pacific awards $10,000 grant to Main Street Trenton for facade program

Main Street Trenton has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program, marking the third consecutive year the organization has received this funding. The grant will support Main Street Trenton’s ongoing facade grant program, which aims to enhance the appearance of downtown businesses.

The facade program provides a 50% matching grant to businesses in the Downtown District looking to update their building exteriors. According to Executive Director Lauren Dannar, Main Street Trenton allocates around $15,000 annually for these grants to help revitalize the area.

Recent recipients of the facade grant include Trenton Abstract and Title, Howard’s Department Store, Vintage Vines, and Five Points Creative.

For more information about the facade grant program and Main Street Trenton’s efforts to support local businesses, visit the Main Street Trenton website.

