Union Coon Creek Baptist Church to hold Vacation Bible School beginning August 8

The Union Coon Creek Baptist Church west of Trenton will hold Vacation Bible School next month. “Digging into God’s Word and Building a Foundation” is the theme from August 8 through 15.

Kickoff and Enrollment Night will be on August 8th at the church at 5:30 in the evening. There will be an intro to VBS, a guest speaker, and a scavenger hunt. A meal will be served.

VBS will be at the church on August 9th and 10th at 5:30.

Water Play Night and a barbecue will be held at the Doug and Dianna Crawford residence at 1913 Main Street in Trenton on August 11th at 5:30.

Nothing is planned for August 12th since the Bright Futures Trenton Grundy County Back to School Event will be that day.

VBS will return to the Union Coon Creek Baptist Church on August 13th for a Special Fun Night at 5:30 for those with special needs.

The event will wrap up with a lock-in at the church starting August 14th at 2 o’clock in the afternoon and ending August 15th. The lock-in will be for individuals in seventh through 12th grade. There will be games and activities. Breakfast will be served by youth that Sunday morning before Sunday School at 10 o’clock and worship at 10:45. The worship service will feature the VBS program and a message from the pastor. Lunch will be served after the service.

Transportation will be provided. The church notes it is best for parents to bring their children to Enrollment Night on August 8th, so contact information can be filled out.

More information on the Union Coon Creek Baptist Church’s VBS can be obtained by contacting Dianna Crawford at 660-635-0760, Caina Chapman at 660-789-2014, or David Burkeybile at 660-654-1605.

