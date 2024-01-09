Unilever to expand in Jefferson City, investing $25 million

Unilever, one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies, announced that it will expand its facility in Jefferson City, investing $25 million in a new warehouse on the current property. The company’s expansion will enhance its current warehouse operations to help optimize its North American logistics network.

“We’re thrilled to see Unilever continuing to grow right here in Missouri’s capital city,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our state’s low costs, superior infrastructure, and skilled workforce continue to set us apart as a prime business location for world-class employers. We look forward to the benefits that Unilever’s ongoing success will provide for Missourians in the Jefferson City area as it continues to invest in the community.”

Unilever’s Jefferson City location, in operation since 1966, employs more than 400 workers and manufactures liquid hair and body care products that include well-known brands such as Dove, Nexxus, TRESemmé, and Vaseline. As part of its expansion, the company will add an automated warehouse solution that is integrated with its factory to support shipments and repack operations. The building project is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024 and will be completed by the end of 2025.

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. The company has 127,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022.

Unilever’s vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how its purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. The company has a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business.

The Unilever Compass, the company’s global sustainable business strategy, is set out to help it deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth while aiming to improve the health of the planet; improve people’s health, confidence, and wellbeing; and contribute to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

Unilever’s leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann’s, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula’s Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit the Unilever website.