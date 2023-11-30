Unemployment trends fluctuate in north Missouri counties during October

Grundy County’s unemployment rate for October stands at 3.4 percent, according to the Division of Employment Security. This rate is calculated based on 132 individuals claiming unemployment benefits out of a civilian labor force of 3,900. The latest rate marks an increase from September’s 2.6 percent.
In the broader area, October unemployment rates for various counties range between 2 and 4 percent. These rates are as follows:
- Adair: 3.8%
- Linn and Livingston: 3.7%
- Sullivan: 3.5%
- Putnam: 3.3%
- Macon: 3.2%
- Harrison: 3.1%
- Caldwell, Clinton, Davies, and Mercer: 3.0%
Counties with unemployment rates below 3 percent include:
- DeKalb: 2.9%
- Gentry: 2.8%
- Carroll: 2.8%
- Chariton: 2.7%
- Worth: 2.4%
The current statewide unemployment rate stands at 3.1 percent.