Unemployment rises in area counties

Grundy County’s unemployment rate has climbed to 5.1% according to the most recent report from the Division of Employment Security. July is the most recent month available with the county by county statistics, and it’s noted that most area counties have rates above the state unemployment level of 3.4%.

Grundy County’s rate shows 227 on unemployment out of a civilian labor force of about 4,500 in July which is up from the 210 unemployed in June, which had a rate of 4.5%. One year ago in July, 2017, Grundy County’s jobless rate was 3.8% with 175 unemployed then.

Linn County has the highest July unemployment rate for this area at 6.3%, Worth County is at 4.5%, Clinton and Carroll counties are at 3.9%, Putnam is at 3.8%, Daviess County is at 3.7%. Coming in at 3.5% are Sullivan, Harrison, and DeKalb counties. Mercer County is equal to the statewide unemployment rate of 3.4%.

Other counties lower than the state average include Caldwell and Chariton at 3.3% and Livingston County at 3%.