Unemployment rates steady in northern Missouri counties

February 6, 2024
Jobs Report
Unemployment rates have remained steady among northern Missouri counties. Grundy County’s latest rate is 2.8%, with 114 individuals claiming unemployment out of a civilian labor force of 4,011. The December jobless rate of 2.8% is slightly higher than November’s 2.7%.

Linn County has the highest December unemployment rate among the area counties at 3.8%. Gentry and Worth counties have the lowest rates, both at 2.1%.

Other counties’ unemployment rates include Putnam at 3.2% and Sullivan at 3.0%. Counties with rates under 3% include Carroll at 2.9%; Adair at 2.8%; Caldwell and Clinton at 2.6%; Harrison, Daviess, and DeKalb at 2.5%; Mercer County at 2.4%; Chariton at 2.3%; and Livingston County at 2.2%.

