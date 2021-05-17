Unemployment rates in northern Missouri fluctuate slightly in March

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County’s unemployment rate has dropped from what it was in February.

The March jobless rate for Grundy County is 3.4% which is one-half of a percentage point less than February. That’s the same difference in the rate when compared to March of 2020. The most recent rate is based on 148 unemployed out of a civilian labor force of 4,300.

Missouri’s unemployment rate is 4.4%.

There are a few area counties with rates above the state average. The highest among them is Linn County at 7%. Others include Sullivan at 5.9%, Harrison 5%, Clinton and Adair counties are 4-1/2% in March.

Rates in other area counties show Carroll at 4.3%, Caldwell at 4.1%, Daviess 4%, Mercer and Chariton at 3.6%, DeKalb, Putnam, and Grundy at 3.4%; Livingston 3.2% and Worth County is at 2.9%.

Related