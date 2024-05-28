Unemployment rates in north Missouri show mixed results

Share To Your Social Network

Grundy County’s latest unemployment rate is lower than it was in March but higher than in April 2023. Figures from the Division of Employment Security show the Grundy County rate is three and one-half percent. This is based on 142 individuals receiving unemployment benefits out of a civilian labor force of 4,100.

The March jobless rate for Grundy County was four percent, while the rate from April last year was two point four percent.

April unemployment rates in other area counties range from Worth County at two and one-half percent to three point seven percent in Sullivan and Adair counties. Linn County is at three point six percent, Carroll County is three and one-half percent, Putnam is three point three percent, and both Daviess and Harrison counties are at three point one percent.

Area counties with rates less than three percent include Caldwell (2.9), Clinton (2.9), Mercer (2.9), Livingston (2.7), Chariton (2.7), DeKalb (2.6), and Gentry (2.6).

