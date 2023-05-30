Unemployment rates across north Missouri for April, 2023

Local News May 30, 2023 John Anthony
Unemployment rate
April unemployment rates in north Missouri counties range from one point nine percent in Livingston County up to two point seven percent in Linn County. The Missouri unemployment, not seasonally adjusted, rate is two point four percent.

Grundy County’s rate has dropped to two point two percent. That’s based on 91 persons claiming unemployment out of a civilian labor force of more than 41 hundred.

Grundy County’s unemployment rate is close to the rate (2.1) it was in April of last year.

The latest rates in other area counties include Mercer at 2.0%; Daviess at 2.1%; Caldwell, Carroll, and Putnam each have 2.4%; Harrison is two and one-half percent; and Sullivan County is 2.6% unemployment. Gentry County is 1.9%; Chariton 2.0%; DeKalb 2.1%; Worth is 2.2%; Clinton 2.3%; Macon 2.5% and Adair 2.6%

John Anthony

