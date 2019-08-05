Unemployment rate for Grundy County edges up

Grundy County’s unemployment rate has gone up when comparing June figures with May.

The Missouri Division of Employment Security reported Grundy county has 157 on unemployment out of a civilian labor force of 4,255. That computes to a rate of three-point seven percent which is higher than the state average of three-point three percent.

Grundy County’s latest rate is lower than one year ago. In June of 2018, there were 210 on unemployment with a rate of four and a half percent then.

Linn County continues to be above the state average. The June rate is five point four percent with 277 unemployed out of a civilian labor force of 5,150. The largest number of area counties show unemployment rates between three and four percent.

Livingston County has the lowest unemployment rate among northwest Missouri at two point three percent. 176 are unemployment out of a civilian labor force of 7,500.

June is the most recent month in which statistics are available.