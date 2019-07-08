Unemployment figures in north Missouri remain steady

Grundy County’s latest unemployment rate for May is steady with the previous month.

The Division of Employment Security reports Grundy County has a jobless rate of three point two percent which is a small fraction lower than the statewide average of three point three percent. May’s rate is based on 142 unemployed out of a civilian labor force of 4,400 in Grundy County.

One year ago, the state reported a higher unemployment rate for Grundy County, and at that time, it was four and a half percent with 218 individuals on unemployment.

Linn County continues with the highest unemployment rate for May at four point four percent. That’s based on 229 persons on unemployment compared to the civilian labor force in Linn County that’s listed as over 51 hundred.

All other area counties have jobless rates under the state average of three point three percent. The list includes: Putnam 3.1%; Sullivan and Caldwell 3.0%; Harrison and Carroll 2.9%; Daviess 2.8%; Gentry 2.7%; Mercer, DeKalb and Chariton 2.6%; Clinton 2.5%; Livingston 2.2%; and Worth at 2.1%.