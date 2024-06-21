U-turn attempt leads to crash on Highway 61 near Palmyra

Share To Your Social Network

A 19-year-old woman from Iowa and a 61-year-old man from Missouri were involved in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 61, three miles south of Palmyra, Missouri, on June 20, 2024. The incident occurred at approximately 3:56 p.m. and was reported by Corporal Hicks of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the accident report, a 2023 Hyundai Tucson driven by Mia L. Brooner of Asbury, Iowa, attempted to make a U-turn and struck a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Allen D. Jackson of Monroe City, Missouri. Both vehicles were traveling northbound at the time of the collision.

The Hyundai Tucson sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Heartland. The Chevrolet Silverado experienced extensive damage and was also towed by Heartland. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Mia L. Brooner suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital. Allen D. Jackson sustained minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene.

Assistance at the accident site was provided by Master Sergeant Henry, Trooper Wilt, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Palmyra Police Department, the Palmyra Fire Department, and Marion County Ambulance.

