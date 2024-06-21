U-turn attempt leads to crash on Highway 61 near Palmyra

State News June 21, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Accident Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
             

A 19-year-old woman from Iowa and a 61-year-old man from Missouri were involved in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 61, three miles south of Palmyra, Missouri, on June 20, 2024. The incident occurred at approximately 3:56 p.m. and was reported by Corporal Hicks of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the accident report, a 2023 Hyundai Tucson driven by Mia L. Brooner of Asbury, Iowa, attempted to make a U-turn and struck a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Allen D. Jackson of Monroe City, Missouri. Both vehicles were traveling northbound at the time of the collision.

The Hyundai Tucson sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Heartland. The Chevrolet Silverado experienced extensive damage and was also towed by Heartland. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Mia L. Brooner suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital. Allen D. Jackson sustained minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene.

Assistance at the accident site was provided by Master Sergeant Henry, Trooper Wilt, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Palmyra Police Department, the Palmyra Fire Department, and Marion County Ambulance.

Post Views: 424

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.