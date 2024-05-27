U-turn accident in UTV on Route K injures two near La Belle

State News May 27, 2024 Digital Correspondent
An accident involving a 2020 Polaris RZR resulted in serious injuries to the driver and minor injuries to a passenger on Sunday evening. The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Route K, approximately three miles north of La Belle.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened when the Polaris, driven by 26-year-old Joseph J. Recor of Keokuk, Iowa, overturned while making a U-turn. Recor, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries and was transported by Air Evac helicopter to the University of Missouri Hospital for treatment.

Lauren Kramer, 27, of La Belle, Missouri, was a passenger in the Polaris. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to Blessing Hospital by private conveyance. She was also not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and the Lewis County Ambulance assisted at the scene. 

Digital Correspondent

