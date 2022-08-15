U.S. Senator Roy Blunt congratulates Missourians accepted into U.S. military service academies

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) congratulated the new class of Missourians who accepted appointments to attend U.S. military service academies, including the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Naval Academy.

The following 14 individuals were nominated by Blunt: Douglas Michael Moloney of Barnhart; Meghan DeClue of Imperial; Jack Getman of Independence; Nathaniel Lane Rice of Linn; Wyatt Satterlee of Joplin; Owen James Christopher Cole of Lee’s Summit; Everly Belle Hunkler of Webster Groves; Dylan James Crider of Lake Saint Louis; Samuel Mark Malone of Jackson; Nicholas Thomas Martonfi of Eldon; Ethan Akhilesh Peterson of Kirkwood; Brianna Bella Norris of Kansas City; Emilee Michelle Rowe of Kimberling City; and Jonathan Andrew Brown of Colorado Springs. Please click here for the bios of the nominees.

“Securing an appointment to a U.S. service academy is no easy task, and each of these students and their families should be incredibly proud of this achievement,” said Blunt. “These young men and women have distinguished themselves in their schools and communities. I wish them the best as they begin this new chapter and follow in the footsteps of previous leaders from Missouri who also began their military careers attending U.S. service academies, including General John J. Pershing and General Omar Bradley.”

Applicants are considered based on leadership skills, academic success, physical ability, and extracurricular activities. A committee of Missouri residents reviewed each application and made nomination recommendations to Blunt. Blunt’s office has also begun accepting applications for next year. Please click here for more information.

Blunt serves as a member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense; the Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs; and the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.