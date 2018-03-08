U.S. Route 36 project to begin March 19

A resurfacing and realignment project in DeKalb and Caldwell counties is set to begin soon. Contractor crews from Herzog Contracting Corporation, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to begin the first phase of this multi-phase project on Monday, March 19.

The first phase of the project will begin with the construction of median crossovers and two turn lanes in anticipation of a realignment of the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 near Osborn. The roadway may be reduced to one lane each direction during portions of this phase which will take approximately three weeks.

During the second phase, realignment, the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 will close and all traffic will move to a head-to-head traffic pattern in the eastbound lanes. This second phase could begin in the early part of April and will conclude around July 4, 2018. Towards the end of this phase access to Route 33 North will be closed as a new intersection is constructed.

Crews plan to work during daylight hours Monday through Saturday. Traffic control will be in place alerting motorists of the work. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

