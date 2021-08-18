U.S. lawmakers to probe Biden administration over handling of Afghanistan

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

(Reuters) – Members of the U.S. Congress, including many of President Joe Biden’s fellow Democrats, said on Tuesday they were increasingly frustrated with events in Afghanistan, vowing to investigate what went wrong.

“The events of recent days have been the culmination of a series of mistakes made by Republican and Democratic administrations over the past 20 years,” Senator Bob Menendez, Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement.

“We are now witnessing the horrifying result of many years of policy and intelligence failures,” Menendez said.

Menendez said his committee would hold a hearing on U.S. policy toward Afghanistan, including negotiations between former Republican President Donald Trump’s administration and the Taliban and the Biden’s administration’s execution of the withdrawal.

(Biden photo courtesy of the White House – Photo by David Lienemann)

