Two-year-old boy survives, four others dead in rollover crash on Highway 169

Four people died as a result of a vehicle traveling off a highway in far northwest Missouri and overturning multiple times. Only a two-year-old boy survived as the highway patrol said he was using a safety device. The accident on Thursday afternoon happened nine miles northeast of St. Joseph.

The driver, 61-year-old Twila Obanion of St. Joseph along with three passengers, were ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over. The driver and two of the passengers died at the scene while a third passenger was pronounced dead at Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph. The dead are identified as 45-year-old Kimberly Walker of Union Star, 46-year-old Sharry Dawn of St. Joseph, 81-year-old Darlene Obanion of St. Joseph along with the driver, 61-year-old Twila Obanion. The patrol report indicated that none of the adults were using seat belts.

The two-year-old boy was not injured but was taken by EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The highway patrols’ major crash investigation team reported the vehicle had been southbound in Andrew County on Highway 169 when it went off the road, struck a driveway culvert, went airborne, overturned several times, demolishing the vehicle, a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder.

