Two-year-old boy injured in crash on Interstate 35

Local News February 3, 2023 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
A child from Cameron was taken to a hospital following a rear-end accident late Thursday afternoon in Clay County.

The two-year-old boy received minor injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital.

Two cars were northbound and entered congested traffic on Interstate 35, north of Highway 152 when the car driven by 22-year-old Mackenzie Wyatt of Cameron struck the rear of a car driven by 45-year-old Casey McKinley of Lathrop that had begun to slow due to the traffic.

All occupants were using seat belts. Minor damage was noted to the McKinley car while the Wyatt car was listed as totaled.

