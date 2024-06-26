Two women injured in I-29 collision north of St. Joseph

State News June 26, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
Share To Your Social Network
             

Two women were injured in a collision on southbound Interstate 29, one mile north of St. Joseph, Missouri, on the morning of June 26, 2024.

The accident occurred at the 51.6-mile marker when a 2012 Toyota Sienna, driven by Kellie R. Schwabe, 43, of Bellevue, Nebraska, slowed for congestion and was rear-ended by a 2005 Mazda 3, driven by Belinda M. Burgiss, 52, of Savannah, Missouri.

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage and were towed from the scene by Blue Knight Towing. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Belinda M. Burgiss sustained minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Kellie R. Schwabe was not reported to have any injuries.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by Trooper J.M. Harrison.

Post Views: 286

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.