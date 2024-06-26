Two women injured in I-29 collision north of St. Joseph

Share To Your Social Network

Two women were injured in a collision on southbound Interstate 29, one mile north of St. Joseph, Missouri, on the morning of June 26, 2024.

The accident occurred at the 51.6-mile marker when a 2012 Toyota Sienna, driven by Kellie R. Schwabe, 43, of Bellevue, Nebraska, slowed for congestion and was rear-ended by a 2005 Mazda 3, driven by Belinda M. Burgiss, 52, of Savannah, Missouri.

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage and were towed from the scene by Blue Knight Towing. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Belinda M. Burgiss sustained minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Kellie R. Schwabe was not reported to have any injuries.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by Trooper J.M. Harrison.

