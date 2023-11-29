Two women charged after drug raid of Brookfield residence used as a daycare

Two women are facing serious charges in Linn County following a police raid on a Brookfield residence used as a daycare, where officers reportedly discovered drug paraphernalia. The raid occurred on November 27th.

Online court records reveal that Brandi Nicole Childress, 40, of Belton, and Donna Marie Shoop, 48, of Brookfield, face multiple felony charges. These include second-degree trafficking drugs and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs. Shoop is additionally charged with felony keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.

Childress’s bond is set at $100,000, payable by cash, surety, or 10%, while Shoop’s bond stands at $50,000 under the same conditions. They have been ordered to avoid contact with each other. Their arraignment is scheduled for November 30th.

According to probable cause statements, the North Missouri Drug Task Force, Brookfield Police Department, and Linn County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the daycare residence. The search yielded a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia, scales, new and used baggies, and U.S. currency.

Childress reportedly confessed to trafficking methamphetamine from the Belton and Kansas City areas to Brookfield and admitted to selling the drug at Shoop’s residence. Shoop has confessed to being a drug addict, regularly watching children, and using her residence as a daycare.

The probable cause statement further details that some of the alleged drugs were within reach of small children, with two children present in the residence during the raid. The statement also notes that Childress is a “multi-state offender” and a convicted felon in Missouri.