Two with life-threatening injuries transported to hospital after shooting in Carrollton City Park

The Carrollton Police Department reported an incident that took place on February 14, 2024. At 6:26 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Carrollton City Park, located at 603 Chillicothe Road, following reports of gunfire. Upon their arrival at the scene, law enforcement personnel found two juvenile males suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital. They were reported to have life-threatening injuries and were transported by Life Flight. The Carrollton Police Department is actively investigating the incident, with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department assisting.

Chief Michael Turk of the Carrollton Police Department reassured the community that the scene had been secured and there was no further threat to the public.

The Carrollton Police Department urges anyone with information about this incident to come forward to assist in the investigation. Those with information may also call the police department at (660) 542-3128.

