Two Weatherby teenagers involved in crash near Maysville

Two girls from Weatherby were involved in a DeKalb County accident Thursday evening three miles southeast of Maysville.

A 13-year-old passenger received moderate injuries and sought treatment at the Cameron Regional Medical Center. The 15-year-old female driver was not hurt. Names were not released by the highway patrol due to being juveniles in age.

The sports utility vehicle, a Jeep Compass, was westbound on Ketchum Road, traveled through an uncontrolled intersection where it left the west side of Hedge Road and struck a ditch.

The driver who wasn’t hurt was using a seat belt while the passenger was not. Moderate damage was not to the vehicle

