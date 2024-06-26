Two vehicles totaled in Highway 5 collision near Milan

Share To Your Social Network

A two-vehicle accident occurred on June 25, 2024, at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Highway 5, four miles south of Milan, Missouri. The collision involved a 2016 Chevrolet Trax and a 2012 Ford F150 truck.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tyler J. Hudlow, a 31-year-old man from Harrisburg, Missouri, was driving the Chevrolet Trax eastbound. The Chevrolet Trax was totaled and towed by Doyle’s Wrecker. Hudlow was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Jeffrey T. Hedrick, a 37-year-old man from St. Catherine, Missouri, was driving the Ford F150 southbound. The Ford F150 was also totaled and towed by Doyle’s Wrecker. Hedrick, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported via private vehicle to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

The accident occurred when the Chevrolet Trax made a left turn into the path of the Ford F150.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the scene of the crash.

